Erica Mena and Safaree Sell Georgia Home Following Divorce

Erica Mena and Safaree are officially over, and parting ways from the house they once called home.

A real estate source tells TMZ Erica and Safaree sold their GA home Friday to TV Executive and producer Carlos King for $1.3 million. The home has a pool, master bedroom complete with balcony and plenty of space to lounge and entertain.

As we reported, the "Love & Hip Hop" star filed divorce docs back in May of 2021 after less than 2 years of marriage ... Erica was pregnant with the couple's second child at the time.

In the docs, Erica asked for primary custody of their 1-year-old daughter, child support and use of the home on her own.