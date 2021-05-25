Erica Mena Files to Divorce Safaree

Erica Mena is throwing in the towel on her marriage to Safaree after less than 2 years as husband and wife, and as she's currently expecting their second child.

The "Love & Hip Hop" star just filed for divorce last Friday in Fayette County Superior Court in Georgia -- where they appear to have formally tied the knot in late 2019, and where they currently reside.

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Erica is asking for primary physical custody of their 1-year-old daughter, Safire, but she's willing to share joint legal custody with Safaree. She's also indicated she wants child support, plus ... exclusive use of the home they currently share.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The signs of a breakup might've been there in front of us all along -- as Erica posed for a preggo shot just a few days ago, and was NOT wearing her wedding ring. She wasn't trying to hide that finger either, and it doesn't look like she and Safaree have been photographed together in quite a while.

The crazy thing is that Erica has a bun in the oven right now -- baby no. 2 with Safaree. Remember, she just had Safire last year ... so they got back to baby-making almost immediately.