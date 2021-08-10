Erica Mena Admits to Trashing Safaree's Stuff, Claims He Cheated

Erica Mena is copping to ruining some of Safaree's property, but says she only went HAM after finding out he was sleeping around ... allegedly.

According to new legal docs obtained by TMZ ... the 'Love & Hip Hop' star admits she damaged her now estranged husband's personal items toward the end of her pregnancy, but she blames her anger on "numerous acts of infidelity."

You'll recall, Safaree alleged she trashed some of his gear, including his expensive shoe collection.

Erica's already trying to clean up the mess she caused -- in the docs, she says she's already sent Safaree a cool $4,000 to cover at least some of the damage.

Something tells us he won't be satisfied with that dollar figure though. As we first reported ... Safaree claims Erica did $30,000 worth of damage by pouring bleach on his high-end sneakers, and cutting the laces. He said she went off while she was 8 months pregnant, and 2 days after she'd filed for divorce.

While Erica's now admitting to wreaking some havoc, they're clearly oceans apart on just how much damage was done ... and therein lies the legal battle.