Erica Mena Says Safaree's Complicating Her Pregnancy with Divorce Drama

Erica Mena is putting Safaree on blast ... claiming the drama he’s causing in their divorce is at least part of the reason she’s landed in the hospital during her pregnancy.

The 'Love & Hip Hop' star says her estranged husband Safaree has "failed to be involved in her care or to visit her at the hospital during her most recent stay, where she remained overnight for many days related to her pregnancy."

In docs, obtained by TMZ, Erica claims Safaree's latest quest for shared custody of their children is only being done “in hopes of obtaining ‘good publicity’ and painting [Erica] as the instigator, while in actuality, [Erica's] the only parent ensuring the parties’ children’s safety and acting in their best interest."

Erica says Safaree should worry more about her and their unborn child's health instead of trying to paint himself as a devoted father in legal docs.

As for his request to be present for the birth -- Erica says that decision should only be made by herself and her doctor.