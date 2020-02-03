Safaree and Erica Mena Share First Photo of Baby Girl

Safaree and Erica Mena are beaming over their little bundle of joy ... and they're showing off their first child together like proud parents!!!

Erica just shared the super-cute snap on her social media ... and Safaree looks like he's loving the whole fatherhood thing. Remember, he's a #girldad now!

The 'Love and Hip Hop' star says she's "just here staring at my husband as he obsesses over our daughter. I thank God. I prayed for this life."

TMZ.com

As we reported ... Erica turned tradition on its head by gifting Safaree some bling for the pregnancy, dropping nearly $50,000 on a custom diamond chain that comes with a white gold "Daddy" lock.

Erica and Safaree tied the knot back in October in a blowout ceremony at a castle in New Jersey ... and now they're starting their own family.