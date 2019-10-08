Safaree and Erica Mena Get Married, First Look at Wedding Dress

First Look at Her Wedding Dress!!!

Safaree and Erica Mena tied the knot in a blowout ceremony at a castle ... and we've got the first look at her wedding dress!!!

The 'Love and Hip Hop' stars got married Monday at the Legacy Castle in New Jersey ... and Erica was wearing a flowing white dress, which matched Safaree's white tuxedo.

Our sources say Safaree started crying as Erica walked down the aisle with her son ... and 'L&HH' cameras were on hand to capture the couple's very emotional day.

The wedding was super tight-knit and personal -- just family and close friends -- and there were a handful of celebs in attendance ... including Remy Ma, Joe Budden, Papoose and 'L&HH' castmates Sierra and Karlie Redd.

After the ceremony, Safaree and Erica changed into different outfits for a wild reception inside the castle ... and we're told the party lasted way past midnight!!!

Oh and check out the matching wedding bands ... they're covered with over 48 carats of invisible set baguette diamonds surrounded by solitaire brilliant round diamonds. The rings were designed by Eden Diamonds in New York, and we're told they took 2 months to complete and are valued at $128,500.