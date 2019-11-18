Safaree Gifts Erica Mena $42k Necklace For Her Birthday
11/18/2019 12:10 AM PT
Safaree knows how to motivate his wife ... spending a fat stack of cash on a necklace for Erica Mena's birthday, a present that also serves as inspiration to restart her business.
Safaree's new wife celebrated her 32nd bday earlier this month, and we've learned he showered her with gifts, including a custom pendant and necklace worth $42,750.
The piece bears the name of Erica's clothing and jewelry line, Her. Safaree commissioned Eden Diamonds to make the pendant, which features rose and white gold alongside 28.5 carats of VS 1/2 clarity diamonds.
Sources close to Erica tell TMZ ... she's relaunching her jewelry line in the first quarter of 2020, this after she completely shut down the business in the wake of finding out one of her employees was allegedly embezzling.
We're told after Erica discovered the manager's double-cross she just needed a break from it all. Now she's ready for a comeback, and Safaree's hoping the birthday bling will inspire her to get her brand back up off the ground.
