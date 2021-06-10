Safaree Wants to Be There When Estranged Wife Erica Mena Gives Birth

Safaree's got more bones to pick with Erica Mena as they fight over child custody in their divorce ... he wants to be present when their new baby's born, and he's running to court hoping to make it happen.

According to new docs, obtained by TMZ, the 'Love & Hip Hop' star says his estranged wife is due to give birth in July, and he's afraid she won't let him be with her for the delivery.

In the docs, Safaree makes it clear he wants to witness his child's birth, but firmly believes the only way he can assure that happens is for the court to step in and force Erica to allow it.

Obviously, he's afraid she'll freeze him out, if given the chance.

As we first told you ... Erica filed for divorce last month after less than 2 years of marriage, and she's gunning for primary custody of the kids, but Safaree's already filed docs to challenge her on that.