Safaree Rips Olivier Martinez Over Halle Berry Child Support

Safaree isn't here for Halle Berry writing fat child support checks to ex-husband Olivier Martinez ... in fact, he sees it as an inappropriate gender role reversal!!!

As we reported, Halle and Olivier's divorce settlement calls for her to pay him $8k per month ... plus, and additional 4.3 percent of any annual income she makes over $2 million.

Safaree, who has no connection to either party, decided to weigh in nonetheless ... saying, "A man getting child support is crazy he might as well put on a dress."

Welp, that sexist hot take drew plenty of fire online, but the "Love & Hip Hop" star says he's not about to argue with haters on social media -- not unless there's a paycheck involved.

As for why Safaree feels the need to voice his opinion at all ... we're guessing it has something to do with the fact, he's forking out a few thousand himself each month to his ex-wife Erica Mena.

TMZ Hip Hop broke the story ... Safaree agreed to pay $4,305 a month in child support after his divorce was finalized in September 2022.

Play video content TMZ.com

Erica wasn't exactly thrilled with that figure, as she told us kids are expensive to raise in this day and age.