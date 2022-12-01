Erica Mena Tells Critics of Her Child Support to Mind Their Business

Play video content TMZ.com

Erica Mena is advising all the haters invested in her child support drama with ex-husband Safaree to find a new hobby … because they're not paying her bills!!!

We caught Erica out in Miami a few weeks after her divorce dust settled and she says the single life is treating her well, basically calling it a relief to be wedding ring-free!

A recent “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” episode captured the moment Erica broke down in tears when she learned Safaree’s monthly support payout for their 2 children would be $4,305.

Of course that went viral, and Erica found herself the target of social media slander -- much the way Kim Kardashian's getting it now -- but she wants all her critics to know it takes 2 to tango ... and quite frankly, kids are expensive.

Erica says she's been happier following the divorce ... getting more time to spend with her children and focus on herself.