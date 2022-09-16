Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Erica Mena & Safaree Divorce Finalized with New Child Support Guidelines

Safaree & Erica Mena Divorce Finalized ... New Child Support Guidelines Set

9/16/2022 10:49 AM PT
The former marriage of Safaree and Erica Mena is officially dissolved -- they've finalized their divorce terms ... TMZ has learned.

Legal documents obtained by TMZ show the judge signed off on the divorce September 12, after the exes came to their agreement through arbitration. Among those terms ... Safaree will dole out $4,305 a month in child support.

Allow us to jog your memory ... Erica filed for divorce in May 2021 and the two have been living separately since, sharing joint custody of their 2 young children.

The pair already unloaded their sprawling $1.3 million Georgia mansion in June and, with the marriage officially over, the docs say Erica will again go by her maiden name.

The "Love & Hip Hop" power couple were married for less than 2 years when Erica claimed Safaree was cheating while she was pregnant with their second child, and she allegedly trashed his stuff ... effectively flushing the marriage for good.

Might sound harsh, but sometimes divorce just is the best option for some couples.

