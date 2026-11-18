We don't know about you, but Francesca Farago is feelin' 33 and with a bod that's too hot to handle, we're kicking off another year around the sun with her hottest selfies!

From white-hot bikinis to red workout sets that are blinding ... this hottie is giving us plenty to look at!

Farago first turned heads on Netflix's "Too Hot to Handle" in 2020, and kept the momentum going into "Perfect Match" and "Love Is Blind: After the Altar" ...