Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Sadie Mckenna's Hot Shots to Celebrate Her 24th Birthday

Sadie Mckenna Hot Shots to Celebrate Her 24th Birthday!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Sadie Mckenna Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Sadie Mckenna Hot Shots Launch Gallery

It's Sadie Mckenna's 24th birthday ... and we can't think of a better way to celebrate than with a whole slew of her sexiest snaps!

It feels like our birthday any time she posts a sexy shot, but we'd like to return the favor by rounding them all up in one place.

1109-Sadie-Mckenna-Hot-Shots-SUB

The busty bday girl really loves a bikini pic ... and we aren't complaining! But if you want some more of where that came from, you'll have to check out our gallery.

HBD Sadie!

Related articles