Sadie Mckenna's Hot Shots to Celebrate Her 24th Birthday

It's Sadie Mckenna's 24th birthday ... and we can't think of a better way to celebrate than with a whole slew of her sexiest snaps!

It feels like our birthday any time she posts a sexy shot, but we'd like to return the favor by rounding them all up in one place.

The busty bday girl really loves a bikini pic ... and we aren't complaining! But if you want some more of where that came from, you'll have to check out our gallery.