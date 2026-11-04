Lucinda Strafford Hot Shots To Slay Her 27th Birthday

Lucinda Strafford just turned 27 ... which means it's time to wish this gorgeous gal a happy birthday!

The stunning social media star previously posted that she was nervous about her upcoming bday, so let's ease her stress with some fun photos!

Lucinda is smoking hot ... she looks amazing in a bikini or a miniskirt ... and she knows how to flaunt all her assets with textbook thirst traps from tropical locations all across the globe.