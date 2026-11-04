Cardi B Reveals 1-Year-Old Son's Name in Loving Birthday Post

Cardi B might be raising a future doctor ... or at least a kid who can play one on TV -- because it seems she's named her baby Grey.

The singer-songwriter shared several pics showing her youngest child ... the snaps are all super cute ... in some, he's wearing Rocky and Bullwinkle snapbacks ... in others, he's looking stylish in overalls and jackets.

Cardi also shared pics of him as a doctor with a "Grey's Anatomy" banner in the background ... which might seem innocuous -- except Cardi appears to have picked his 1st Halloween costume deliberately.

Play video content Video: Cardi B Shows Off Jewelry For Son's Birthday Instagram/@iamcardib

You see, Cardi showed off bracelets with her older three kids' names on them ... Blossom, Kulture and Wave. A fourth bracelet -- and matching necklace -- reads, "Grey."

While Cardi's got mad money to spend, we doubt she got jewelry to commemorate a Halloween costume ... and her post caption indicates she actually named him Grey.

In her caption, Cardi wrote, "Happy 1st birthday to Grey M.D🩶🩶🩶!! It's only been 1 year since meeting you but it feels like I've had you at my side forever. I carried you through one of the most uncertain high pressured times of my life but having you inside of me through it all gave me a extra strength . I was growing you inside of me and at the same time you were giving me life! You gave a new meaning to what a Grey day feels like. You light up my life and every room with your smile your laugh and your precious spirit."

As you know ... Cardi shares Grey with NFL star Stefon Diggs -- though they broke up back in February, a few months after Grey was born.