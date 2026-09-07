Cardi B Rocks Daring Cutout Catsuit for Don Toliver Surprise Performance

Nearly Busts Out of White Catsuit ...

Play video content Video: Cardi B Stuns In Insane Cut-Out Catsuit Instagram/@iamcardib

Cardi B brought some serious star power and a head-turning outfit to Don Toliver's Brooklyn show Sunday night.

The rapper made a surprise appearance at Barclays Center during Toliver's tour finale, joining him onstage for performances of “AH HA” and “ErrTime.”

Cardi arrived onstage rocking an oversized white fur coat before revealing an eye-catching white catsuit underneath ... featuring dramatic cutouts all along her bare back -- and lower.

The bootylicious baddie paired the look with a long ponytail and heels ... then gave the Brooklyn crowd plenty of energy as she performed and whipped her ponytail around while working the stage.

Video from the night shows Cardi strutting and dancing alongside Toliver as the crowd goes wild for the surprise appearance.

The show marked the end of Toliver's North American tour leg, and Cardi wasn't the only big-name guest. Sexyy Red, Busta Rhymes, Slick Rick, Cash Cobain, Teezo Touchdown and Victony also joined him during the packed finale.