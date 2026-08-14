Cardi B Calls BS on BIA Saying Her Diss Track Was All True

I Got Something in the Tuck for You!!!

Cardi B is calling BS on BIA, claiming her diss track was all true ... and warning her rap rival she's got plenty of dirt tucked away.

Cardi came out swinging in a Spaces chat on X ... repeatedly demanding, "What's true?" before launching into a laundry list of claims about BIA.

She claims BIA desperately wanted to be friends before their beef and repeatedly sent word through mutual friends that she had no problem with Cardi ... and Cardi says she's got recordings to prove it.

Cardi also denied BIA's claim she slept with someone to become gang-affiliated ... saying she "turned blue" at 16 and never had sex with anyone to do so.

She then ripped BIA's street cred before issuing one final warning -- she's got "something in the tuck" for BIA and other female rappers ... and teased she could unleash it on her third album.