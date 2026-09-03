Anderson .Paak Settles Divorce With Ex Jae Lin After Custody Battle

Singer Anderson .Paak is officially back on the market after hashing out a divorce settlement with his ex, Jae Lin, TMZ has learned.

Anderson filed court docs on September 2, telling the court he hashed out a deal with Jae over the division of their property and support.

As TMZ first reported, Anderson filed for divorce in early 2024 after tying the knot in 2010. In his petition, the entertainer did not list a separation date in his filing.

Anderson asked for joint custody of his two kids. Jae wasn’t on board with the custody request and checked the box for primary custody.