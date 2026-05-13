Anderson .Paak Dismisses Mariah Carey Dating Rumors, Too Busy to Commit

Anderson .Paak is finally addressing all those romance rumors surrounding him and Mariah Carey ... and it sounds like fans shouldn't expect wedding bells anytime soon!

The singer got grilled about his love life on "Club Shay Shay" ... admitting that after a failed marriage and turning 40, he still has no clue what he actually wants from a relationship.

Anderson kept it real too ... saying fame has made dating complicated because he never knows if women are genuinely into him -- or just the celebrity lifestyle attached to him.

While he confessed loneliness creeps in sometimes, he says he loves the freedom of being single right now ... especially as an artist who enjoys attention and doesn't wanna be tied down to one person.

Play video content February 2026 Video: Anderson .Paak and Jeannie Mai Hug At Party Amid Relationship Rumors

As for those hand-holding pics with Mariah? Anderson basically brushed them off as nothing serious ... and he did the same with that cozy-looking club sighting alongside Jeannie Mai, insisting they were just talking movies.