Kanye West Buries the Hatchet With Big Sean During Chicago Performance

My Feud With Big Sean Is In The History Books

Kanye West and Big Sean have finally buried the hatchet after their years-long feud ... with the two rappers performing together in Illinois on Thursday.

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Ye hit the stage at Soldier Field in Chicago Thursday night and, at one point during the show, he brought out a special guest, who just happened to be his Detroit-based former protege.

Ye first announced to the packed crowd, "Had to bring my homie from the D out," and then Sean rode a lift up to the huge globe-shaped stage. The two then belted out their 2012 tune, "Clique," followed by Sean's solo hit, "I Don't F*** With You." Ye and Sean then performed "Mercy" with another special guest, 2 Chainz.

Good to see that Ye patched things up with Sean after so many years of bad blood. You may recall ... in 2021, Ye dissed Sean during an interview on the "Drink Champs" podcast, saying the worst thing he'd ever done was sign Sean to his label. Ye also said that when he dies, his tombstone should read, "I deserve to be here because I signed Big Sean."

Ye's anger stemmed from the fact that Sean and John Legend never supported his failed 2020 presidential run, claiming both artists were sellouts. Sean fired back at Ye, calling his comments "bitch ass s***." He also left Kanye's G.O.O.D Music label after 14 years.