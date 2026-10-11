Sunday Slay: Cardi B's Hot Shots Are 'Up' There With The Best

'Up' With The Best For

The leaves are falling, the looks n' lewks are populating on social media, and Cardi B is bustin' out hot shots that'll have you saying, "BOO-tiful" -- all while celebrating her 34th birthday!

Glowing and showing in bright-colored swimwear, short hair ... long hair, we don't care ... Cardi is NEON point!

The hot mama's been in the spotlight since her early 20's, and more than a decade later she's hotter n' badder than ever 🔥 ... and still turnin' it UP!

"If it's up, then it's up, then it's up, then it's stuck!"