Sunday Slay: Cardi B's Hot Shots Are 'Up' There With The Best
Sunday Slay: Cardi B's Hot Shots, 'Up' With The Best For A Boo-Tiful 34th Birthday 👻🍑
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The leaves are falling, the looks n' lewks are populating on social media, and Cardi B is bustin' out hot shots that'll have you saying, "BOO-tiful" -- all while celebrating her 34th birthday!
Glowing and showing in bright-colored swimwear, short hair ... long hair, we don't care ... Cardi is NEON point!
The hot mama's been in the spotlight since her early 20's, and more than a decade later she's hotter n' badder than ever 🔥 ... and still turnin' it UP!
"If it's up, then it's up, then it's up, then it's stuck!"
Grab your mop and check out our gallery ... Cardi's serving enough heat to make you sweat!