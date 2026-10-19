Cardi B Spices Up NPR with Tiny Desk Performance of 'I Like It,' on Video

Leave it to Cardi B to bring a little heat to the NPR Tiny Desk ... because she set the mic on fire with her stripped-down set ... and it's all on video.

The rapper banged out 8 of her hottest hits in under 20 minutes, and she looked like she was having a blast the whole time.

Cardi performed smash hits like "Up" and "Bodak Yellow" ... before closing out the stellar set with her chart-topper "I Like It."

She looked great behind the tiny desk ... belting out her tunes in black leather pants and a blazer.

Cardi had a full-on band packed into a small space ... we're talking bass, piano, guitar, drums, saxophone, trumpet, and some background vocalists ... but, as always, she stole the show.