Cheek of the Week, Guess Who's Serving Floss From The Rear View
Cheek of the Week 🍑 Serving Floss From The Rear View Guess Who!
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Hollywood's had a historic streak of hotness in October so far, and this week's Cheek of the Week is no exception. Can you guess who she is?
The "Bad and Boujee" model celebrated her 29th birthday last week, of course we treated you to some of her hottest shots 😘. You can also catch her in the "WAP" music video with Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.
Butt wait, there's more! She's a talented rapper with, "Big Mouth" being one of her hottest breakout songs.