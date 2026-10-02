Rubi Rose Hot Shots To Slay Her 29th Birthday

Rubi Rose is 29 and lookin' fine ... and can you really expect anything less from such a stunning video vixen?!

To celebrate this bootylicious birthday babe accordingly, it seems only right that we round up her hottest shots and share them with you.

Seriously, come on! The rapper was looking red-hot in this snap, bustin' out of her teeny bikini ... and it would've been criminal to not show it off for her birthday.