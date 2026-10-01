Christa Pike Detailed Alleged Childhood Abuse In Fight To Get Off Death Row

Christa Pike claimed she was the victim of horrific childhood abuse at the hands of relatives as she fought to get taken off death row ... and her allegations are horrifying.

TMZ obtained court docs from previous appeals in her murder case in which the convicted murderer laid out the abuse she claims to have suffered in her childhood ... and it's a lot to take in.

Christa, who was fighting to be taken off death row at the time based on ineffective assistance of counsel, claimed the court had not considered the abuse and neglect she suffered ... including sexual abuse from multiple abusers and her placement in juvenile facilities where she said the "semblance of continuity and stability actually caused her to sabotage her own chances of going home."

Her legal team said prosecutors painted her as an "out-of-control" teen in proving their case that she murdered Colleen Slemmer in 1995 in a jealous rage over a boy. They brought up another alleged incident where she attacked her mom's boyfriend with a butcher knife. Christa said prosecutors failed to mention that the boyfriend in question had been wrestling and pinching her nipples.

In addition, Christa's team claimed she was physically abused by her father. Her dad denied the claims, but she claimed photos that emerged after trial showed she had visible scars from his alleged abuse.

Christa said she was raped by four different men and sexually abused by another. She claimed she was sexually abused as a toddler… and once was thrust into a chicken coop, had the door locked behind her, and left to fend for herself in the dark while spiders crawled over her skin.

In addition, she claims she was violently assaulted and raped a year before she murdered Colleen.