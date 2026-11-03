Kendall Jenner Hot Bikini Shots To Kick Off Her 31st Birthday

Another year older, another year hotter! Kendall Jenner is kickin' off #31 in true supermodel style... Kick off the birthday babe with a look back at her hottest bikini shots!

From high-cut bikini strings to black swimwear bombshell looks, there's no runway or beach these birthday curves can't conquer!

Kendall is fresh off her big Halloween shindig, and now she's givng us another reason to celebrate 😜

Check out the gallery and look back at shots like this booty-ful selfie!