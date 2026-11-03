Pinkies Up for Lara Raj's Birthday Hot Shots!

KATSEYE queen Lara Raj just hit a major milestone ... the pop princess has officially turned 21!

While she's got her pinky up sipping her first legal drink, we're celebrating by rounding up some of her sexiest snaps.

It's easy to see why Lara is one of our favorite internet girls ... because she really knows how to take a stunning selfie.

21 is such a big birthday that we couldn't stop at just a couple of steamy snaps! Check out our gallery to celebrate KATSEYE's bday girl!