Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Pinkies Up for Lara Raj's Birthday Hot Shots!

Lara Raj Hot Shots To Slay Her 21st Bday

By TMZ Staff
Published
Lara Raj Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Lara Raj Hot Shots Launch Gallery

KATSEYE queen Lara Raj just hit a major milestone ... the pop princess has officially turned 21!

While she's got her pinky up sipping her first legal drink, we're celebrating by rounding up some of her sexiest snaps.

1102-Lara-Raj-Hot-Shots-Sub1

It's easy to see why Lara is one of our favorite internet girls ... because she really knows how to take a stunning selfie.

1102-Lara-Raj-Hot-Shots-Sub2

21 is such a big birthday that we couldn't stop at just a couple of steamy snaps! Check out our gallery to celebrate KATSEYE's bday girl!

HBD Lara!

Related articles