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Paige Hyland's Hottest Shots To Celebrate Her 26th Birthday!

Paige Hyland Do The Birthday Dance

By TMZ Staff
Published
Paige Hyland Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Paige Hyland Hot Shots Launch Gallery

Paige Hyland is all grown up ... she just turned 26 today ... and we're getting cheeky with her birthday gift.

The "Dance Moms" alum is no stranger to showing off her fab figure, so a look at some of her hottest shots over the years seems like the most fitting way to celebrate her!

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This one, where her peach is peeking out from her bikini bottoms, almost makes us feel like it's OUR birthday!

So if you wanna give the bday girl a little love ... check out our gallery!

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