Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Influencer Marie Dee Soaking Up the Last of the Summer Sun in Teeny Bikini

Influencer Marie Dee Barely Covers Up in Teeny Bikini

By TMZ Staff
Published
Marie Dee Flaunts Bikini Bod On The Beach
Launch Gallery
Marie Dee, The Bikini Babe! Launch Gallery
JoltPR

Influencer Marie Dee was getting over her breakup blues by flaunting her assets during a sun-filled beach day.

Mia Sorety instagram

TMZ obtained photos of Marie soaking up the last bit of summer at Will Rogers Beach in Santa Monica Tuesday with her model friend, Mia Sorety.

Marie Dee Posted Up Soccer Games
Launch Gallery
Marie Dee Posted Up Soccer Games Launch Gallery
Marie Dee

Marie was working on some post-breakup self-therapy while bustin' out of her teeny Fashion Nova bikini ... showing USMNT soccer player Weston McKennie just what he's missing.

weston mckennie getty
Getty

We're told Marie needed a little R&R since the split went public because she's been working nonstop in L.A.