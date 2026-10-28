Influencer Marie Dee Soaking Up the Last of the Summer Sun in Teeny Bikini

Influencer Marie Dee was getting over her breakup blues by flaunting her assets during a sun-filled beach day.

TMZ obtained photos of Marie soaking up the last bit of summer at Will Rogers Beach in Santa Monica Tuesday with her model friend, Mia Sorety.

Marie was working on some post-breakup self-therapy while bustin' out of her teeny Fashion Nova bikini ... showing USMNT soccer player Weston McKennie just what he's missing.