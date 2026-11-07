Elsa Hosk Hot Shots to Slay Her 38th Birthday

Elsa Hosk just turned 38 and she's looking as angelic as ever ... so, in honor of the blonde beauty's birthday, we've got the best gift of all ... sexy photos!!!

That's right ... we've rounded up Elsa's hottest shots ... it seemed like the most fitting way to celebrate such a stunner!

Elsa is a total babe on the beach, showing off her fit figure in teeny bikinis and curve-hugging one-pieces. Yeah, she knows how to hit those angles.