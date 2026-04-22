Sexy Stars Going Green (Bikinis) ... Happy Earth Day!
Sexy Stars Going Green (Bikinis) Happy Earth Day!
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It's Earth Day y'all, and these Hollywood hotties are keepin' it green and keepin' it clean in their green bikinis ... Be a force of nature with the ladies who are cleaning up their acts!
Leaf your worries behind with Elsa Hosk, who shined in a metallic green bikini ... and check out the strapless swimwear on Saweetie -- you grow, girl!
And you wont be-leaf how gorgeous Emily Ratajkowski looks in green!
Do your duty and check out the gallery!