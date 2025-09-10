Model Elsa Hosk Announces Engagement to Longtime BF in Romantic IG Pics

Big congrats to Elsa Hosk -- she’s on her way to married life after longtime beau Tom Daly popped the question!

The Swedish supermodel broke the news on IG Wednesday ... flashing her massive rock and snaps from the romantic proposal -- which went down in their new apartment, in the same city where they first crossed paths 10 years ago.

Elsa was glowing in the pics -- even caught in the exact moment Tom dropped to one knee, surrounded by flowers and candles ... leaving the blonde beauty totally stunned.

She even gave fans a close-up of the giant sparkler ... captioning the pics, "I said yessss 💍 in a Swedish wildflower garden, in our new apartment in the city we met 😭 10 years in - you and me baby @tomtomdaly ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Elsa’s excitement spilled over to her fellow VS angels -- Jasmine Tookes, Candice Swanepoel and Stella Maxwell all dropped love in the comments.