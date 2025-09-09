'Modern Family' Star Eric Stonestreet Gets Married To Lindsay Schweitzer

Huge congrats to "Modern Family" star Eric Stonestreet -- the actor just tied the knot with longtime love Lindsay Schweitzer after a four-year engagement!

On Monday, the 54-year-old shared snaps from their Kansas City dream wedding on IG -- including their first dance, serenaded by a squad of acoustic guitarists.

Eric looked sharp in a navy suit and blue tie, while Lindsay absolutely glowed in classic bridal white.

Even more special -- it was Eric’s birthday too, but with those wedding vibes, he clearly didn’t mind sharing the spotlight with Lauren, who he first started dating in 2016.

Eric’s "Modern Family" hubby Jesse Tyler Ferguson chimed in with some love: "Of all second marriages, this one is my favorite! I love you both! I’m so happy for you!!!!"