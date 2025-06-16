'Modern Family' Star Aubrey Anderson-Emmons Proudly Comes Out as Bisexual

"Modern Family" star Aubrey Anderson-Emmons is going all out for Pride Month -- proudly coming out as bisexual.

Aubrey picked the perfect way to come out -- lip-syncing to her own iconic "I’m not Vietnamese, I’m gay!" line from the sitcom in a TikTok drop Sunday. Talk about a full-circle moment!

Play video content

The 18-year-old kept it real in her caption too: "People keep joking about me being gay when I literally am (I’m bi)."

Aubrey was just 3 when she stole hearts as little Lily -- the sassy, no-nonsense daughter of Mitchell and Cameron -- on Modern Family back in 2011.

Aubrey held her own alongside Hollywood heavyweights -- Jesse Tyler Ferguson as uptight lawyer Mitchell, Eric Stonestreet as chatty dad Cam, and Sofia Vergara as glam queen Gloria.

During her 11-season run on Modern Family, she also popped up on "Bill Nye Saves the World" and the Nickelodeon game show "Paradise Run."