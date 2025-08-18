Elsa Hosk Hits It Out of the Park With Metallic Bikini Shoot

Swedish model Elsa Hosk just hit a grand slam in her green metallic bikini -- showin' off her long n' lean model physique ... and the hot shots are totes on fleek!

Shining bright, the 36-year-old blonde bombshell -- who's lent her stunning looks to top brands like Dior, Dolce & Gabbana and Victoria's Secret -- shared a slew of startling shots to the 'gram, and they def have us sayin, "thank you ma'am!

All this hot mama needed was a cactus backdrop and a set of stairs to make her day job look like a piece of cake!