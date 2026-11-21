Brie and Nikki Bella just turned 43 ... and you know what that means ... two-for-one hot shots to celebrate!!!

The birthday babes look hot as hell both in and out of the ring ... but we'll let their sexy shots speak for themselves ... and there's plenty to choose from.

Brie and Nikki are lookin' like the tag team of our dreams ... and they can give us a SmackDown whenever they want!