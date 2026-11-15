Sunday Slay: Peggy Gou's Hot Shots Are Worth Turning Up 🎧

This week's Sunday Slay is serving beats, beauty and plenty of babe energy ... and Peggy Gou is taking center stage with her hottest shots!

From South Korea to the world's biggest stages, Peggy's made a name for herself behind the decks ... and with the recent announcement as a Friday performer at Coachella 2027, she's only taking over more ground!

This DJ darling has come a long way from her South Korean roots, taking over the global music scene ... and with looks like Peggy's, she's proving she's just as much of a head-turner beyond the decks!