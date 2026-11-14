Hollywood's Hottest Babes Are Falling for Fall, Foliage Photos

Oh My Gourd y'all, Who needs a fall filter when Mother Nature is serving up these looks?! Get ready to rake in the celebrity scenery!

Hollywood's finest -- like Selena Gomez, Conan Gray, and Hayley Kiyoko -- are getting lost in the leaves, soaking up the crisp weather, and making autumn look like one hot season.

And Camila Cabello's fall fashion was totes on point -- plaid skirt, stockings and loafers -- a whole lotta autumn aesthetic!