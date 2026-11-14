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Hollywood's Hottest Babes Are Falling for Fall, Foliage Photos

Hollywood's Hottest Babes Falling For Fall Foliage Photos 🍂🍁

By TMZ Staff
Published
Celebs Fallin' It Up With Foliage
Launch Gallery
Famous Foliage Fotos Launch Gallery

Oh My Gourd y'all, Who needs a fall filter when Mother Nature is serving up these looks?! Get ready to rake in the celebrity scenery!

Hollywood's finest -- like Selena Gomez, Conan Gray, and Hayley Kiyoko -- are getting lost in the leaves, soaking up the crisp weather, and making autumn look like one hot season.

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And Camila Cabello's fall fashion was totes on point -- plaid skirt, stockings and loafers -- a whole lotta autumn aesthetic!

Celebs are serving some mad fall looks n' vibes ... Dive into the gallery!

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