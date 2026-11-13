Bustin' Babe For Friday The 13th -- Guess The Horror Film Hottie
Bustin' Babe For Friday The 13th Guess The Horror Film Hottie
Published
Thing are getting spooky this Friday the 13th ... but this scream queen is giving us plenty to look at ... Can you guess who she is based on these clues:
She's got a killer love life ... literally -- the ride-or-die girlfriend of one of horror's most infamous killer dolls!
For those that haven't seen this 1998 classic, perhaps you'd recall her crackin' jokes alongside her bestie Sutton Stracke on 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.'