October 2026 Hot Shots: Freaky Fine Hotties & Hunks

Spooky season came and went, but not without the baddest of baddies and hunkiest of hunks showin’ up and showin’ out!

Megan Thee Stallion's pink undergarments were straight up savage, and Rubi Rose's derrière practically shut down the beaches, and go ahead and sip up Livvy Dunne lookin' fine in a revealing bikini ...

The shredded studs were also unmatched in October -- Ryan Seacrest and Mark Estes soaked up the sun with their hot bods on full display!