'The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives: Orange County' Hot Shots

It's official! The 'Mormon Wives' are back, but this time they're trading Utah for the sunny shores of Orange County! If you didn't tune in, meet the new girlies -- and if you have, sit back and enjoy the smoke show!

Salomé Andrea, Jen Affleck and Avery Woods are looking like the juiciest treats to come out of the OC!

And, Bobbi Althoff's strapless selfie will have you squeezing every last drop out of bikini season!