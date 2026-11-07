Sweater Weather In Hollywood? Not Quite! Celebs Livin' The Lake Life
Celebs Livin' The Lake Life ... Pure Bliss!
Published
Did someone say, 'lake days and cozy fall rays?!'
Hollywood's still ringing in that sunshine and 80 degrees, so why not flash y'all with some lavish lake-life shots from the celebs?! Stars like Kim Kardashian and Amelia Gray hit the outdoors for some fun in the sun ...
Check out the gallery -- Kendall Jenner, Charli XCX, Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, and lots more celebs are making a splash with their lakeside pics!