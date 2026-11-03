Hollywood Stars Promote the Vote For Election Day 2026

Hollywood's biggest stars are rocking the vote this Election Day ... and they've got the stickers to prove it!

Brie Larson and Chris Pratt are among the celebs showing off their civic pride ... with Brie flashing her "I Voted" sticker and Chris giving a thumbs-up with his proudly displayed on his cap.

And "Love Island USA" star Serena Page is getting in on the action too ... proudly sporting her sticker while soaking up the sunshine.

From A-listers to reality TV favorites, these stars are making their voices heard ... and turning their voting selfies into a full-blown Election Day photo op.