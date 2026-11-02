Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin Wear Fun Couple's Costume For 'Sprouse House' Halloween Bash

We're A Dream Couple at Our Nightmarish Halloween Bash

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin looked animated at their Halloween party ... and we mean that kinda literally ... because they dressed as a pair of cartoon creepers!

The happy couple celebrated the holiday in style with the debut of "Sprouse House" -- an immersive experience hosted at Fab Factory Studios in Hollywood.

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Dylan looked regal as the Pumpkin King himself, Jack Skellington ... while Barbara made us bug out in her sexy take on "The Nightmare Before Christmas" villain Oogie Boogie.

As you can imagine ... these two brought out some of Hollywood's biggest names -- like Snoop Dogg, who dressed as Art the Clown from the 'Terrifier' flicks ... with a Death Row Records twist.

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Snoop rocked the crowd with a performance -- mask still on -- getting all the celebs jumping.

Michael "Harry-O" Harris, Steve Fabos, and more rounded out the guest list.

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