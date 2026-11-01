Janelle Monáe Dressed as Troll Gets Freaky on the Dance Floor at Halloween Party

Gets Freaky on the Dance Floor

Play video content Video: Janelle Monáe Gets Frisky on the Dance Floor in Troll Halloween Costume TMZ.com

Janelle Monáe was seen rocking out at her Halloween party in a terrifying costume ... while seemingly getting a little freaky on the dance floor.

In the clip taken at a Los Angeles house ... another costumed person -- who seems to be a pal -- drops to the floor and squats in front of Janelle.

With her phone out, Janelle drags her faux claws near her fellow dancer's thighs.

Eventually ... the costumed friend gets up and gives Janelle a tight hug.

We've reached out to Janelle's rep for comment ... so far, no word back.

The singer detailed their transformation into what they called Mother Creature -- which featured a ton of prosthetics, sallow skin, pointed ears, long fingernails and dirty teeth -- on Instagram.

Basically her character looks like the perfect romantic match for Gollum.

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