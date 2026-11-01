Janelle Monáe Dressed as Troll Gets Freaky on the Dance Floor at Halloween Party
Janelle Monáe Dressed As Creature Gets Freaky on the Dance Floor ... at Halloween Party
Janelle Monáe was seen rocking out at her Halloween party in a terrifying costume ... while seemingly getting a little freaky on the dance floor.
In the clip taken at a Los Angeles house ... another costumed person -- who seems to be a pal -- drops to the floor and squats in front of Janelle.
With her phone out, Janelle drags her faux claws near her fellow dancer's thighs.
Eventually ... the costumed friend gets up and gives Janelle a tight hug.
We've reached out to Janelle's rep for comment ... so far, no word back.
The singer detailed their transformation into what they called Mother Creature -- which featured a ton of prosthetics, sallow skin, pointed ears, long fingernails and dirty teeth -- on Instagram.
Basically her character looks like the perfect romantic match for Gollum.
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Sharing a clip of them scurrying behind trees and plants ... Janelle asked their followers ... "Who wants to party with Mother Creature?!"