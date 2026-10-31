Celebs Go All Out In Halloween Costumes, See All the Best Ones

There are no losers on Halloween ... but there are certainly Hallo-winners! Some celebs have been known to pull out all the stops during spooky season, and this year is no exception!

Keke Palmer simply stunned as a Victoria's Secret angel ... showing off her flawless figure and killer curves.

Lizzo served up cosplay fantasy as Seiko Ayase from the anime "Dandadan." The makeup, the hair and the -- ahem -- outfit took some crazy commitment!

And sisters Madison Grace and Victoria Justice were giving double trouble as "The Shining" twins.

Of course there's North West and Natalie Nunn ... who famously dressed up as each other this year.

And you have to check out Lele Pons, Guaynaa and their kid in these cute, coordinated costumes as the Flintstones bunch.

Chloe Bailey certainly turned heads as "Hot Meg Griffin" from "Family Guy" ... even earning SZA's stamp of approval.

And WWE power couple Mike and Maryse Mizanin went as the dynamic duo from "Dumb and Dumber" ... even posing for silly snaps.