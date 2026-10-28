Celebs Dressed As Celebs For Halloween ... B*tch Stole My Look!

Halloween is basically the one day a year you can dress up as whoever the hell you want, and these celebs took that very literally!

Instead of going for the usual ghosts and goblins, stars paid tribute to their favorite stars -- like Paris Hilton channeling Britney Spears in the iconic "Toxic" latex look, while Emily Ratajkowski pulled off Jennifer Lopez's plunging Versace dress to perfection!

"Dancing With The Stars" fan favorite Guillermo Rodriguez delivered a stellar rendition of Olivia Rodrigo, crop top and all!

And Sabrina Carpenter's sultry pretty girl image is popular amongst many celebs -- including Juliette Porter and Pokimane.