Heidi Klum’s Halloween Costumes Are Legendary -- Here Are Her Best Looks
Heidi Klum See My Iconic Halloween Costumes It's Officially Heidiween!
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It's officially Halloween week, and there's no better way to kick off the scary shenanigans than with Heidi Klum, the undisputed Queen of Halloween!
From sexy to straight-up scary ... scroll through to see Heidi's most WTF Halloween looks through the years!
Last year, she turned heads as Medusa -- she slithered her way onto the carpet for her annual Heidi Klum Halloween Party!
The Victoria's Secret angel really spread her feathers in 2023 -- showing up as a giant peacock is one of her most elaborate costumes ever!
Check out Heidi's photo gallery and keep up with us all week long 'cuz the stars are serving looks that kill!