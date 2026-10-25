Freaky Fun Photos -- Celebs Hit Halloween Horror Nights 2026

Famous faces, fright nights, and a few screams for the camera! Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights is back, and spooky stars like Inde Navarrette and Chappell Roan are getting their scare on for Spooky Season 2026.

Scroll through the creepy-cool pics and see who's haunting the hottest Halloween event of the season!

Keke Palmer may be all smiles and posing with ease, but Horror Nights had her embracing her scary side ... Keep reading if you dare please 👻!

Sydney Sweeney scooted into the creep show with her crew for a frightfully fun night of Halloween thrills!