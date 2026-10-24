Halloween Costumes Who'd You Rather?!

When stars step out in eerily alike looks this spooky season, it’s time to settle the ultimate style showdown: Which celeb rocked it best?!

Valkyrae and QTCinderella .... and Kalita Hon and Sophie Silva are four fierce celebs who nailed their princess 'fits, but which duo is getting your vote?!

The Victoria's Secret Angels were the talk of the town this month, and Sami Sheen and Adelaine Morin brought their own angelic energy to the runway ... but who served up their wings best?